AUD to USD Forecast: Australian Trade Data and the US Labor Market in Focus

Highlights

The AUD/USD rallied 0.89% on Wednesday, ending the session at $0.63933.

The US Federal Reserve delivered the Wednesday gains.

On Thursday, Australian trade data for September will draw interest before the US session.

Wednesday Overview of the AUD/USD

The AUD/USD rallied 0.89% on Wednesday. Reversing a 0.58% decline from Tuesday, the Aussie dollar ended the day at $0.63933. The Aussie dollar fell to a low of $0.63181 before striking a session high of $0.63996.

Australian Trade Data in Focus Post-Fed

On Thursday, Australian trade data for September will move the dial. Recent economic indicators from China signaled weak overseas demand, suggesting a possible fall in Australian trade terms with China.

The Australian trade-to-GDP ratio sits above 50%, with China accounting for one-third of Australian exports. Weaker exports and lackluster demand from China would impact the Australian economy and the Aussie dollar.

Economists forecast the Australian trade surplus to narrow from A$9.64 billion to A$9.40 billion.

Home loan figures also need investor consideration. The elevated interest rate environment impacts the Australian real estate sector. Weaker demand for home loans could signal a deterioration in housing sector conditions. Higher mortgage rates impact demand for housing and disposable income, which influences consumer confidence.

Waning consumer confidence could impact consumption and the Australian economy. Australian private sector consumption accounts for over 50% of the economy.

US Labor Market to Receive Further Scrutiny

On Thursday, US jobless claims, nonfarm productivity, and unit labor costs will garner investor interest. Steady jobless claims support wage growth and consumption.

An upward trend in consumption would fuel demand-driven inflation and could force the Fed to raise interest rates to counter inflation. Higher interest rates impact borrowing costs and weigh on disposable income, suppressing consumer spending. Unit labor costs and productivity will give investors a Q3 view of inflation. Firms pass higher costs onto consumers.

Labor market data remains a focal point for the Fed. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Powell noted the need for softer labor market conditions and weaker growth. The comments will leave investors sensitive to US labor market stats.

Short-Term Forecast

An AUD/USD move toward $0.65 will hinge on the US Jobs Report and the RBA. With the markets betting on a hawkish RBA policy decision on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, a softer US Jobs Report could tip monetary policy divergence toward the Aussie dollar.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals.

An AUD/USD break above the 50-day EMA could support a move toward the $0.64900 resistance level. Australian trade data and US labor market numbers will influence the demand for the AUD/USD.

However, an AUD/USD fall through the $0.63854 support level would bring the $0.62749 support level and the trend line into play.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 53.84 indicates a return to $0.64500 before entering overbought territory (typically above 70 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 021123 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD holds above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A break above the October high of $0.64452 would give the bulls a run at the $0.64900 resistance level.

However, a fall through the $0.63854 support level and the 200-day EMA would bring the 50-day EMA into view.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 63.22 indicates an AUD/USD return to $0.64 before entering overbought territory.

AUDUSD 021123 4-Hourly Chart

