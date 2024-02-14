AUD to USD Forecast: Australian Labor Market Under the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

The AUD/USD gained 0.55% on Wednesday, ending the session at $0.64888.

On Thursday, Australian labor market data warrants investor attention.

US labor market data and Fed commentary also need consideration.

Wednesday Overview of the AUD/USD

The AUD/USD gained 0.55% on Wednesday. Partially reversing a 1.18% tumble from Tuesday, the Australian dollar ended the session at $0.64888. The Australian dollar fell to a low of $0.64463 before rising to a Wednesday high of $0.64955.

Australian Inflation Expectations and the Labor Market in Focus

On Thursday, Australian labor market data will garner investor interest. Tighter labor market conditions could support wage growth and disposable income. Upward trends in disposable income may fuel consumer spending and demand-driven inflation.

In the recent RBA Press Conference, RBA Governor Bullock left a rate hike on the table despite concerns about households and the economic outlook. Tighter labor market conditions could raise bets on an RBA rate hike.

However, economists forecast the unemployment rate to increase from 3.9% to 4.0% in January. Economists predict the participation rate to rise from 66.8% to 66.9%. A larger-than-expected increase in employment and a steady unemployment rate could drive buyer demand for the Aussie dollar. Economists expect employment to increase by 30k.

The labor market data will take center stage. However, Australian consumer inflation expectations for February also need consideration. Economists forecast consumer inflation expectations to fall from 4.5% to 4.3%. A drop below 4.0% could influence buyer demand for the AUD/USD.

US Economic Calendar: The Fed, Retail Sales, and Jobless Claims

On Thursday, US retail sales and jobless claims warrant investor attention. Tighter labor market conditions and an unexpected increase in retail sales could impact bets on an H1 2024 Fed rate cut.

Tighter labor market conditions could support wage growth and disposable income. Upward trends in consumer spending could fuel demand-driven inflation. Fed delays to interest rate cuts could curb consumer spending and dampen demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast US initial jobless claims to increase from 218k to 220k in the week ending February 10. Significantly, economists expect retail sales to decline by 0.1% in January.

Other stats include the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and NY Empire State Manufacturing Index numbers. However, manufacturing sector data will likely play second fiddle to labor market and consumption numbers.

Beyond the numbers, investors must consider Fed speeches. FOMC member Raphael Bostic is on the calendar to speak shortly. Later today, FOMC member Christopher Waller will also deliver a speech. Reactions to the US CPI Report and views on interest rate cuts could move the dial.

Short-Term Forecast

Short-term trends in AUD/USD will hinge on the Australian labor market data, US economic data, and Fed commentary. Weaker-than-forecast Australian labor market data and better-than-expected US retail sales could tilt monetary policy divergence toward the US dollar.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals.

A return to the $0.65 handle would support a move toward the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

On Thursday, Australian labor market data, US economic data, and Fed speeches need consideration.

However, a break below the $0.64900 support level would bring the trend line into play. A fall through the trend line would give the bears a run at the $0.63854 support level.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 40.92 suggests an AUD/USD fall below the trend line before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 150224 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, confirming the bearish price trends.

An AUD/USD break above the 50-day EMA would support a move to the 200-day EMA.

However, a break below the $0.64900 support level would bring the trend line into play.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 50.10 suggests an AUD/USD return to the $0.66 handle before entering overbought territory.

AUDUSD 150224 4-Hourly Chart

