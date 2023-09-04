AUD to USD Forecast: Australian Dollar’s Dance with RBA Policy and China’s PMI

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The AUD/USD made gains on Monday, recovering from a Friday slide, closing at $0.64603.

RBA’s upcoming decision is pivotal; demand concerns linger amidst weaker inflation and job numbers.

US factory orders may take a backseat as RBA’s policy and the US service sector become focal points.

Monday Overview

On Monday, the AUD/USD gained 0.25%. Partially reversing a 0.61% slide from Friday, the Aussie Dollar ended the day at $0.64603. The Australian Dollar fell to an early low of $0.64403 before rising to a session high of $0.64805.

China Services PMI and Australia Retail Sales to Kickstart the Day

Finalized Australian retail sales and China Services PMI numbers will draw interest this morning.

A rise in Australian retail sales would support the Aussie Dollar. The RBA aims to control inflation, and higher consumption could prompt demand-driven inflation. Persistent inflation might lead the RBA to increase rates further to reduce spending and manage inflation.

However, a larger-than-expected fall in the China Caixin Services PMI would test buyer appetite.

The Australian economy’s dependence on trade with China makes it vulnerable to weak demand, impacting its trade balance, overall economy, and currency. Trade accounts for about 20% of Australia’s jobs. Negative economic trends from China suggest a worsening macroeconomic outlook. Economists predict a drop in the Services PMI from 54.1 to 53.6 in August.

RBA Will Sit in the Driving Seat Amidst a Flurry of Beijing Activity

Today’s RBA interest rate decision is crucial. Demand remains a concern despite the expectations of no cash rate change due to weaker inflation and employment. Rising consumption could drive inflation. A hawkish statement might trigger an AUD/USD breakout.

US Factory Orders to Play Second Fiddle to the RBA

Today, US factory orders should have a minor impact on AUD/USD. The US manufacturing sector represents under 30% of the economy. The focus remains on service sector activity, labor market conditions, and inflation. Economists forecast Factory orders to drop 2.5% in July.

Immediate Forecast: The RBA Takes Center Stage

The RBA interest rate decision is today’s key driver. While markets anticipate unchanged cash rates, hints of ending the RBA’s policy tightening could affect the AUD/USD pair.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

Despite a positive Monday session, the AUD/USD fell short of the $0.6490 resistance level. Market reaction to Beijing measures to support the economy failed to spur a breakout.

Uncertainty about RBA monetary policy plans limited gains. Today, positive Australian retail sales and Caixin Services PMI could push towards the $0.6490 resistance level. But a hawkish RBA statement is needed for a breakout.

A dovish rate statement would give the bears a run at the $0.63854 support level. An AUD/USD fall to sub-$0.64 would bring the trend line into view.

An RSI reading of 44.26 leaves room for the AUD/USD to fall to $0.64 before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 050923 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD holds above the 50-day EMA following the Monday gain. A hold above the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $0.6490 resistance level. However, the RBA rate statement must be hawkish to support a breakout.

A dovish rate statement would see the AUD/USD fall through the 50-day EMA. Significantly, a fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal and bring the $0.63854 support level into view.

Considering the RSI at 49.68, a break below the 50-day EMA would give the Aussie dollar a run at $0.64 before entering oversold territory.

AUDUSD 050923 4-Hourly Chart

