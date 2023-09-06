AUD to USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Recovers, But China Trade Looms Large

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

AUD/USD sees a minor recovery with a 0.02% gain after a notable 1.27% dip the previous day.

China’s trade data holds considerable sway on the Aussie, highlighting Australia’s economic ties.

The latest US service sector numbers suggest possible re-evaluations for Fed interest rate forecasts.

Wednesday Overview

On Wednesday, the AUD/USD steadied with a 0.02% gain. Following a 1.27% tumble on Tuesday, the Aussie Dollar ended the day at $0.63795. The Australian Dollar fell to a low of $0.63574 before rising to a high of $0.64045.

Australian and China Trade in the Spotlight

Australian trade terms will take center stage this morning. Given the weak global demand environment, we expect heightened interest in the figures as the markets close the door on further RBA rate hikes.

Being a commodity exporter, decreased global demand impacts Australia’s trade balance, economy, and the Aussie Dollar. Trade accounts for about 20% of Australian jobs, which is crucial for the RBA.

Economists forecast the Australian trade surplus to narrow from A$11.321 billion to A$10.000 billion in July.

While the Australian trade figures will influence the Aussie Dollar, trade data from China will likely have more impact.

China plays a pivotal role in Australia’s trade landscape. China demand significantly influences the Australian economy, job market, and currency. It underscores the nation’s vulnerability to China’s macroeconomic fluctuations.

Economists forecast exports to decline by 9.8% year-over-year and imports to fall by 8.8% in August.

Beyond the numbers, RBA Governor Lowe will speak after Tuesday’s decision to maintain the cash rate. The possibility of further rate hikes is still on the table, and insights into monetary policy and economic projections will be crucial.

US Jobless Claims and Fed Commentary

The US labor market will take the spotlight today. A continued decrease in weekly jobless claim numbers would underscore a robust labor market. Economists anticipate initial jobless claims to rise from 228k to 235k.

Following the pickup in service sector activity, the tightening labor market might require the markets to revaluate forecasts for Fed interest rates. Tighter labor conditions fuel wage growth, which improves consumer spending power and intensifies demand-driven inflation.

Other economic metrics to watch are nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter. Nonetheless, speeches by FOMC members may carry more weight. FOMC members Bowman, Harker, and Williams are slated to address the public today. Among them, Fed Vice Chair Williams will likely have the most significant impact.

Immediate Forecast: Trade Data from China to Offer Comfort

With the Aussie Dollar hovering below $0.64, upcoming trade figures from China could bring some optimism. A less significant downturn in exports might signal a resurgence in global demand, potentially bolstering the Australian Dollar.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

Despite steadying on Wednesday, the AUD/USD remained below the $0.63854 resistance level. The 200-day and 50-day EMAs sent bearish signals, with the 50-day EMA pulling back from the 200.

Better-than-expected trade data from China would support a breakout from the $0.63854 resistance level to target the 50-day EMA. However, weak trade data and dovish RBA chatter would bring the trend line into play. A break below the trend line would give the bears a look at the $0.62749 support level.

An RSI reading of 36.82 gives the AUD/USD room to test the $0.62749 level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 070923 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sits below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bearish price signals. Australian and China trade data must signal a shift in global demand to fuel a breakout. A move through the $0.63854 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA.

However, hawkish Fed chatter and steady US jobless claims would bring the trend line and sub-0$0.63 into view.

Considering the RSI at 38.72, the Aussie dollar could break below the trend line before entering oversold territory.

AUDUSD 070923 4-Hourly Chart

