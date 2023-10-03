AUD to USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Dips Amid RBA’s Stance and US Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

AUD/USD experienced a 0.96% decline on Tuesday, ending the session at $0.63017.

The RBA decision to hold the cash rate amplified pressure on the Aussie Dollar.

Upcoming US economic indicators, from ADP employment figures to ISM PMI data, to shape market sentiment.

Tuesday Overview

On Tuesday, the AUD/USD declined by 0.96%. Following a 1.04% slide on Monday, the Aussie dollar ended the day at $0.63017. The Aussie dollar rose to a high of $0.63671 before sliding to a low of $0.62854.

RBA Pause Resonates

The Aussie Dollar will likely remain under pressure following the RBA decision to leave the cash rate unchanged. A higher-for longer interest rate environment leaves the Australian economy in a precarious position. A downward trend in consumption, impacted by inflation and interest rates, would adversely impact the economy and the Aussie dollar.

Private consumption accounted for 50% of the Australian GDP in June 2023.

Choppy economic waters in China add to the mix, with the RBA flagging global economic uncertainties as a consideration.

China accounts for one-third of Australian exports. With a trade-to-GDP ratio of over 50%, weak demand from China would impact the labor market, the Aussie dollar, and the Australian economy.

US ADP Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI in Focus

Later today, US economic indicators will give investors a bird’s eye view of the US economy. After the hotter-than-expected JOLTs Job Openings report, ADP employment figures for September will set the tone. A larger-than-expected increase will likely fuel bets on another Fed rate hike.

Economists forecast the ADP to report a 160k increase in employment versus 177k in August.

Tighter labor market conditions support wage growth. Wage growth fuels consumer spending and demand-driven inflationary pressures. A more hawkish Fed interest rate trajectory would impact labor market conditions and disposable income, curbing consumption.

Later in the US session, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also needs consideration. A pickup in service sector activity would enable the Fed to take a more hawkish stance on interest rates. The US services sector contributes more than 75% to GDP.

Economists forecast the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI to decline from 54.5 to 53.6 in September.

Short-Term Forecast

The near-term trend for the AUD/USD hinges on US service sector activity and labor market conditions. An unexpected pickup in service sector activity and a larger-than-forecasted rise in hiring will likely deliver more losses for the AUD/USD pair.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

An AUD/USD return to $0.6350 would support a move toward the $0.63854 resistance level. Market risk sentiment and US economic indicators will likely dictate buyer appetite throughout the day.

However, a pickup in service sector activity and hiring would likely see the AUD/USD break below the trend line. A drop below the trend line would give the bears a run at the $0.62749 support level.

A 14-period Daily RSI reading of 34.80 supports an AUD/USD fall below the trend line before entering oversold territory (typically below 30 on the RSI scale).

4-Hourly Chart

AUDUSD 041023 Daily Chart

The AUD/USD remains below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A breakout from the trend line would support a return to $0.6350 and give the bulls a look at the $0.63854 resistance level.

However, a break below the trend line would bring the $0.62749 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 27.35 shows the AUD/USD in oversold territory.

AUDUSD 041023 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.