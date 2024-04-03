AUD to USD Forecast: Aussie Data in Focus as Investors Eye the US Labor Market

Australian Retail Sales and Building Permits in Focus

On Thursday, Australian building permits and retail sales figures warrant investor attention. Improving real estate sector conditions could influence consumer confidence and household spending. Upward trends in consumer spending could fuel demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast building permits to increase by 3.3% month-on-month in March after falling by 1.0% in February. Investors should consider trends rather than focusing solely on monthly figures.

Retail sales figures could also influence the RBA rate path. An upward revision to preliminary retail sales numbers may test bets on a more dovish RBA interest rate trajectory. A higher-for-longer rate path could impact borrowing costs and reduce disposable income. Downward trends in disposable income could curb consumer spending and dampen demand-driven inflation.

According to preliminary figures, retail sales increased by 0.3% in March after rising by 1.1% in February.

Early in the session, Australian service sector PMI numbers painted a rosier picture of the Australian economy. The Judo Bank Services PMI increased from 52.1 to 53.3. Economists forecast a PMI of 52.4. The services sector accounts for over 60% of the Australian economy.

US Economic Calendar: Jobless Claims and the Fed

On Thursday, the US labor market remains in the spotlight. The weekly jobless claims report will draw interest as investors shift focus to the US Jobs Report. An unexpected slide in jobless claims could impact investor bets on a June Fed rate cut.

A tighter US labor market could drive wage growth and increase disposable income. Higher disposable income may fuel consumer spending and demand-driven inflation. The Fed could delay the timing of an interest rate to curb spending.

A higher-for-longer rate path could raise borrowing costs, affecting disposable income. Consumers may reduce spending, dampening demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 210k to 214k in the week ending March 30.

With the US labor market in focus, investors should monitor FOMC member commentary. FOMC members Thomas Barkin, Austan Goolsbee, Loretta Mester, and Adriana Kugler are on the calendar to speak. Reaction to the recent US economic indicators could move the dial.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term AUD/USD trends depend on the US Jobs Report and Fed speakers. A hotter-than-expected US Jobs Report could sink bets on a June Fed rate cut. However, forward guidance from the Fed could influence lasting market reaction to the numbers. Hawkish Fed chatter could tilt monetary policy divergence toward the US dollar.

AUD/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The AUD/USD hovered above the 50-day EMA while remaining below the 200-day EMA, sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

An Aussie dollar break above the $0.65760 resistance level and the 200-day EMA would support a move toward the $0.66500 handle. Selling pressure may intensify at the $0.65760 resistance level. The 200-day EMA is confluent with the resistance level.

Aussie stats, US jobless claims, and Fed chatter need consideration.

Conversely, an AUD/USD break below the 50-day EMA could support a fall toward the $0.64582 support level.

Given a 14-period Daily RSI reading of 53.31, the AUD/USD could move to the $0.66500 handle before entering overbought territory.

AUDUSD 040424 Daily Chart

