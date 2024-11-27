Auctus Investment Group Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its annual general meeting on November 28, 2024, including a special resolution for a 10% placement facility. The company, managing assets over A$530 million, continues to focus on private equity, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. This outcome supports Auctus’ strategy to capitalize on sectors with growth potential.

