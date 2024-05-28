Auctus Investment Group Issues New Shares

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited, a global investment manager with $521M in assets, has issued 1,250,000 new shares, as per a Section 708A Cleansing Notice, without prior disclosure to investors. The company confirms full compliance with the necessary provisions of the Corporations Act and reports no excluded information as of the notice date. Auctus specializes in private equity, infrastructure, and real estate investments, catering to wholesale and sophisticated investors.

