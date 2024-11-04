News & Insights

Auctus Investment Group: Director’s Options Lapse

November 04, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited has announced a change in director Brian Delaney’s securities interests, as 650,000 unlisted options lapsed without exercise by their expiry date of November 1, 2024. This development reflects a shift in Delaney’s financial engagement with the company, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

