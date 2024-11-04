Auctus Investment Group: Director’s Options Lapse

Auctus Investment Group Limited (AU:AVC) has released an update.

Auctus Investment Group Limited has announced a change in director Brian Delaney’s securities interests, as 650,000 unlisted options lapsed without exercise by their expiry date of November 1, 2024. This development reflects a shift in Delaney’s financial engagement with the company, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:AVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.