Auction Technology Group Updates Total Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Auction Technology Group PLC (GB:ATG) has released an update.

Auction Technology Group PLC has announced that its total share capital comprises 121,922,241 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury, resulting in the same number of voting rights. This update is crucial for investors tracking their interests in the company. Shareholders should use this figure for any necessary notifications under the FCA’s guidelines.

