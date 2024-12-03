News & Insights

Auction Technology Group Sees Stake Rise by T. Rowe Price

December 03, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Auction Technology Group PLC (GB:ATG) has released an update.

Auction Technology Group PLC has seen a significant increase in voting rights held by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., as their stake rose from 4.97% to 6.24%. This notable acquisition of voting rights by the Baltimore-based investment firm took place on November 28, 2024, indicating a growing interest in the UK-based company from international investors.

