Auction Technology Group (LSE:ATG) Price Target Decreased by 11.87% to 459.82

The average one-year price target for Auction Technology Group (LSE:ATG) has been revised to 459.82 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.87% from the prior estimate of 521.73 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 313.10 GBX to a high of 628.95 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.19% from the latest reported closing price of 328.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATG is 0.12%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 23,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,695K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,222K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,826K shares , representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,347K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 27.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 840K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 32.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 580K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 20.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.