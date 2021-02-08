Auction Technology Group confirms aim for $343 mln London listing

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Auction Technology Group (ATG), a digital auction platform, aims to raise about 250 million pounds ($343 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on London's main bourse in March, the company said on Monday.

Funds managed by Merian Global Investors and Jupiter Asset Management among others have undertaken to act as cornerstone investors in the offering, buying shares worth 100 million pounds, ATG said.

The price they paid would value the business at around 600 million pounds, the company said.

($1 = 0.7282 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.