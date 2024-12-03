News & Insights

Auction Technology Group CFO Sells Shares Amidst Global Leadership

December 03, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Auction Technology Group PLC (GB:ATG) has released an update.

Tom Hargreaves, the CFO of Auction Technology Group, recently sold 230,000 shares for personal financial reasons, leaving him with a stake of 816,700 shares. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and aligns with regulatory requirements. Auction Technology Group remains a leader in online auction platforms, connecting bidders globally to a wide array of auction houses.

