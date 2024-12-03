Auction Technology Group CFO Sells Shares Amidst Global Leadership

Auction Technology Group PLC (GB:ATG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tom Hargreaves, the CFO of Auction Technology Group, recently sold 230,000 shares for personal financial reasons, leaving him with a stake of 816,700 shares. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and aligns with regulatory requirements. Auction Technology Group remains a leader in online auction platforms, connecting bidders globally to a wide array of auction houses.

For further insights into GB:ATG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.