Auction Technology Group (ATG) Price Target Increased by 9.40% to 1,208.72

The average one-year price target for Auction Technology Group (ATG) has been revised to 1,208.72 / share. This is an increase of 9.40% from the prior estimate of 1,104.86 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 909.00 to a high of 1,848.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.79% from the latest reported closing price of 599.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auction Technology Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATG is 0.09%, an increase of 66.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 20,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,695K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,570K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 20.26% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 3,669K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,079K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATG by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 1,116K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company.

