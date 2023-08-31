Auckland Council announces $319 mln block share sale in Auckland Airport

Updates with details of share sale and context

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Auckland Council said on Friday it has entered into a block trade agreement with UBS New Zealand to sell just over 66 million shares in Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ for NZ$535.03 million ($319.04 million).

The council also announced on-market share sale made up of two portions – sale of 11.15 million shares at NZ$8.15 apiece, and 25.89 million shares for NZ$8.11 each.

Auckland Council had voted in June to reduce its stake in Auckland International Airport to 11% from 18%.

The shares of the airport operator on Thursday closed at NZ$7.81.

Late on Thursday, Reuters revealed the council was selling a NZ$800 million block of shares in New Zealand's biggest airport, citing a source familiar with the matter.

($1 = 1.6770 New Zealand dollars)

