Auckland Council announces $319 mln block share sale in Auckland Airport

Credit: REUTERS/NIGEL MARPLE

August 31, 2023 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with details of share sale and context

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Auckland Council said on Friday it has entered into a block trade agreement with UBS New Zealand to sell just over 66 million shares in Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ for NZ$535.03 million ($319.04 million).

The council also announced on-market share sale made up of two portions – sale of 11.15 million shares at NZ$8.15 apiece, and 25.89 million shares for NZ$8.11 each.

Auckland Council had voted in June to reduce its stake in Auckland International Airport to 11% from 18%.

The shares of the airport operator on Thursday closed at NZ$7.81.

Late on Thursday, Reuters revealed the council was selling a NZ$800 million block of shares in New Zealand's biggest airport, citing a source familiar with the matter.

($1 = 1.6770 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
