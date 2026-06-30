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Auckland Airport Unveils Master Plan, Targets 38 Mln Passengers By 2040s

June 30, 2026 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Auckland International Airport Limited (AIA.AX) on Tuesday released its finalized Master Plan, setting out a flexible roadmap to support growth in travel, trade and tourism through the late 2040s.

The airport expects annual passenger numbers to double to 38 million by the late 2040s, from about 19 million today.

The plan prioritizes maximizing existing infrastructure before undertaking major new construction, with investments phased in as demand grows.

The airport intends to continue safeguarding land north of the existing runway for a potential second runway, with no construction timeline set.

Long-term priorities include integrating the domestic and international jet terminals, consolidating cargo operations, enhancing regional aviation facilities, and supporting low-emission transport and climate resilience.

"We are planning for a future where the airport is more connected, more efficient, more resilient and easier to use. That means making every part of the precinct work harder not just for travellers and airlines, but for workers, freight operators and the wider regio," said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

Auckland Airport shares closed down 1.14% at A$6.93 on the ASX on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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