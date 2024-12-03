News & Insights

Auckland Airport Shares on Hold Amid Major Stake Sale

December 03, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport’s (ASX: AIA) shares have been placed on a trading halt as the Auckland Future Fund Trustee seeks buyers for a 9.71% stake in the company, previously held by Auckland Council. This potential sale is expected to significantly impact the share price, attracting keen interest from brokers and investors alike. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or regular trading resumes on December 6, 2024.

For further insights into ACKDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

