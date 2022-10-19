Auckland Airport lifts profit forecast for fiscal 2023

Oil
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd AIA.NZ on Thursday raised its profit forecast for fiscal 2023, helped by a better-than-expected rebound in the aviation market.

New Zealand's biggest airport operator expects underlying profit after tax of between NZ$100 million ($56.64 million) and NZ$130 million for the year, up from a prior forecast of NZ$50 million to NZ$100 million.

($1 = 1.7655 New Zealand dollars)

