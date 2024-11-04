Auckland Airport Issues Convertible Options to Boost Shares

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited has issued 270,636 options under its Long Term Incentive Scheme, which are convertible into ordinary shares. These options will vest upon meeting certain conditions set by the board, with a potential increase of 0.01609% in ordinary shares if fully exercised. This move is part of AIA’s strategy to align executive interests with company performance.

