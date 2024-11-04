News & Insights

Stocks
ACKDF

Auckland Airport Issues Convertible Options to Boost Shares

November 04, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited has issued 270,636 options under its Long Term Incentive Scheme, which are convertible into ordinary shares. These options will vest upon meeting certain conditions set by the board, with a potential increase of 0.01609% in ordinary shares if fully exercised. This move is part of AIA’s strategy to align executive interests with company performance.

For further insights into ACKDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACKDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.