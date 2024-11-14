News & Insights

Stocks
ACKDF

Auckland Airport Boosts Employee Shares with New Issue

November 14, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auckland International Airport Limited (ACKDF) has released an update.

Auckland International Airport Limited has issued 152,200 ordinary shares to eligible employees as part of its Employee Share Purchase Plan. The shares, fully paid at a price of $7.3517 each, will be held in trust for three years before vesting to employees. This move slightly increases the total shares outstanding to over 1.68 billion, maintaining the company’s focus on employee engagement and long-term growth.

For further insights into ACKDF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACKDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.