Auckland Airport Boosts Employee Shares with New Issue

Auckland International Airport Limited has issued 152,200 ordinary shares to eligible employees as part of its Employee Share Purchase Plan. The shares, fully paid at a price of $7.3517 each, will be held in trust for three years before vesting to employees. This move slightly increases the total shares outstanding to over 1.68 billion, maintaining the company’s focus on employee engagement and long-term growth.

