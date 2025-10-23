Auburn National Bancorporation Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.23 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.73 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $8.40 million from $7.64 million last year.

Auburn National Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.23 Mln. vs. $1.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $8.40 Mln vs. $7.64 Mln last year.

