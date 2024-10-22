Auburn National Bancorporation reports Q3 EPS 50c vs. 43c last year

Net interest income was $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.06% in the second quarter of 2024, and 2.73% in the third quarter of 2023. Total assets were $990.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s consolidated stockholders’ equity was $84.3 million or $24.14 per share, compared to $75.2 million, or $21.53 per share, at June 30, 2024, and $61.5 million, or $17.59 per share, at September 30, 2023. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio or total equity to total assets ratio was 8.52% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.34% at June 30, 2024, and 5.96% at September 30, 2023. “Our third quarter and year to date results benefited from the balance sheet repositioning we completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. This, combined with loan growth during 2024, have improved the Company’s net interest income and margin in the third quarter when compared to the same quarter last year,” said David A. Hedges, President and CEO. “Along with improvements in our balance sheet, we continue to look for opportunities to grow and increase our efficiency. After careful consideration of our customers and the close proximity to our other locations in Auburn, we are closing our Corner Village branch by year end, which should provide additional cost savings beginning in 2025,” continued Mr. Hedges.

