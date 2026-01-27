Auburn National Bancorporation Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.67 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $1.56 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $8.47 million from $7.81 million last year.

Auburn National Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.67 Mln. vs. $1.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $8.47 Mln vs. $7.81 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.