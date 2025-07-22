Auburn National Bancorporation Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.83 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.73 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $8.13 million from $7.61 million last year.

Auburn National Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.83 Mln. vs. $1.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $8.13 Mln vs. $7.61 Mln last year.

