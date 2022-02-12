Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.27

The board of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 1.9% on the 25th of March to US$0.27. This will take the annual payment from 3.1% to 3.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Auburn National Bancorporation's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Auburn National Bancorporation's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.4% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGM:AUBN Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Auburn National Bancorporation Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.80 to US$1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.7% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Auburn National Bancorporation May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Auburn National Bancorporation's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.4% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.