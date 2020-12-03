Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.26 Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 9th of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

Auburn National Bancorporation's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.02 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Auburn National Bancorporation has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $42.96. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Auburn National Bancorporation's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Auburn National Bancorporation has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Auburn National Bancorporation paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:AUBN Historic Dividend December 4th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Auburn National Bancorporation, with earnings per share up 2.1% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Auburn National Bancorporation has delivered 2.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Auburn National Bancorporation worth buying for its dividend? Auburn National Bancorporation has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Auburn National Bancorporation more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Auburn National Bancorporation is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Auburn National Bancorporation you should be aware of.

