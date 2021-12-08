Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AUBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AUBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.47, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUBN was $33.47, representing a -33.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.48 and a 1.61% increase over the 52 week low of $32.94.

AUBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AUBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aubn Dividend History page.

