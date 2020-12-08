Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AUBN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AUBN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.8, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUBN was $42.8, representing a -34.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.55 and a 90.14% increase over the 52 week low of $22.51.

AUBN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AUBN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUBN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

