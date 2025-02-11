Auburn National Bancorporation Declares $0.27 Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2025

Auburn National Bancorporation declared a $0.27 cash dividend, payable March 25, 2025, to shareholders of record March 10.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which will be paid on March 25, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 10, 2025. The company, which is the parent of AuburnBank, operates in East Alabama and has approximately $977 million in total assets. AuburnBank, established in 1907, is an Alabama state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, with seven full-service branches in the region and a loan production office in Phenix City. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

The Company declared a $0.27 per share cash dividend, demonstrating financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment will be made to shareholders of record, indicating a stable shareholder base and confidence in future performance.

The Bank has operated continuously since 1907, showcasing long-term stability and a solid reputation in the community.

The Company has approximately $977 million in total assets, reflecting a significant scale and operational capacity in the banking sector.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate that the company has limited options for reinvesting profits, potentially signaling stagnation or lack of growth opportunities.

The press release does not provide any information about the company’s financial performance or outlook, which may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and future prospects.

There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or growth plans, which could lead to investor apprehension about the company's roadmap and competitiveness in the industry.

FAQ

What is the amount of the declared dividend by Auburn National Bancorporation?

The Board declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2025.

Where is Auburn National Bancorporation headquartered?

Auburn National Bancorporation is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

How many branches does AuburnBank operate?

AuburnBank operates seven full-service branches in East Alabama.

Since when has AuburnBank been in operation?

AuburnBank has operated continuously since 1907.

$AUBN Insider Trading Activity

$AUBN insiders have traded $AUBN stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID E HOUSEL has made 7 purchases buying 509 shares for an estimated $11,241 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM JAMES IV WALKER (SVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $4,205 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. J TUTT BARRETT has made 4 purchases buying 154 shares for an estimated $3,672 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM F JR HAM has made 4 purchases buying 119 shares for an estimated $2,843 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANNON O'DONNELL (Senior Vice President) has made 4 purchases buying 57 shares for an estimated $1,357 and 0 sales.

$AUBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $AUBN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 11, 2025, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a first quarter $0.27 per share cash dividend, payable March 25, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2025.







About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.







Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $977 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank currently operates seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates a loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.





For additional information, contact:





David A. Hedges





President and CEO





(334) 821-9200



