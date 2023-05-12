Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Auburn National Bancorp said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 4.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=227).

The current dividend yield is 2.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auburn National Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUBN is 0.01%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aptus Capital Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUBN by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 20K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Auburn National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the 'Company') is the parent company of AuburnBank (the 'Bank'), with total assets of approximately $957 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama.

