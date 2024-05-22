AUB Group’s A$200M Placement Fuels Growth

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has successfully completed a significant A$200 million share placement to fund the acquisition of Pacific Indemnity and to support future growth through its mergers and acquisitions strategy. The placement, which saw the issuance of 7.3 million shares at a 6.7% discount, was highly oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence. The company also plans to offer a Share Purchase Plan to eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders, potentially raising an additional A$25 million.

