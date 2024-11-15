AUB Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Power

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has reported a significant change in the voting power of First Sentier Investors, which now holds substantial interests in the company’s shares. This shift highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder control and investment management within the company, reflecting broader trends in financial markets.

