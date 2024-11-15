News & Insights

AUB Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Voting Power

November 15, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has reported a significant change in the voting power of First Sentier Investors, which now holds substantial interests in the company’s shares. This shift highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder control and investment management within the company, reflecting broader trends in financial markets.

