AUB Group Sees Major Shareholder Shift as Integro Sells Stake

AUB Group Limited has announced that Integro Group Entities have ceased to be substantial holders following the sale of over 9 million shares at $30.70 each. This change results from a block trade agreement with Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, marking a significant shift in AUB’s shareholder landscape.

