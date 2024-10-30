AUB Group Highlights Global Reach at 2024 AGM

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited, an ASX200 company, announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation, highlighting its global operations with over 5,500 team members managing AUD 10 billion in insurance premiums. The company, known for its extensive network of retail and wholesale insurance brokers, continues to serve around 1 million clients worldwide.

