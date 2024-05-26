News & Insights

AUB Group Expands Shares Quotation on ASX

May 26, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

AUB Group Limited has applied for the quotation of 7,272,728 new ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue set to take place on May 28, 2024. This move indicates an expansion in the company’s securities and suggests a growth-oriented strategy that could attract investor attention.

