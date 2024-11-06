AUB Group Director Alters Shareholding Interests

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.
AUB Group Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Michael Patrick Cheere Emmett. The adjustment includes the disposal of 7,745 ordinary fully paid shares at $32.50 each, impacting his indirect holdings. Investors may find this movement significant as it reflects strategic decisions by company insiders.
