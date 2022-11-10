AUB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.27, changing hands as high as $35.51 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.26 per share, with $42.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.35.

