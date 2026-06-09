AU Stock Soars 98% in a Year: What's Aiding Its Performance?

AngloGold Ashanti plc AU shares have skyrocketed 97.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 54.8% jump. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have returned 34.1% and 27.6%, respectively.

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What’s Aiding AngloGold Ashanti?

Strong Q1 Performance: AngloGold Ashanti reported a 1% year-over-year increase in gold production to 724,000 ounces in the first quarter of 2026. The upside was driven by 10% year-over-year growth in the Geita Mine’s gold production. Strong performances at Cuiabá, Obuasi, Iduapriem, Cerro Vanguardia and Tropicana also aided the upside.



The company delivered earnings of $2.52 per share for the first quarter of 2026, skyrocketing 186% from the year-ago period. Quarterly revenues came in at $3.15 billion, surging 63.7% year over year.



Solid Long-term Growth Strategy: AU is executing a clear strategy of organic and inorganic growth. The acquisition of Egyptian gold producer Centamin in November 2024 added the large-scale, long-life, world-class Tier 1 asset, Sukari, to its portfolio. It has the potential to produce 500,000 ounces annually.



The company closed the Augusta Gold Corp acquisition in October 2025, boosting its footprint in the Beatty District of Nevada, which is in one of the most significant emerging gold districts in the United States.



Obuasi remains a significant pillar of its long-term strategy, which is expected to deliver 400,000 ounces of annual production at competitive costs by 2028. At the Siguiri Mine, efforts are underway to improve mining volumes through ongoing improvements to fleet availability and utilization, and to introduce gravity recovery in the processing plant to improve metallurgical recovery.



Surge in Gold Price: AU is gaining from the increase in gold prices in 2026 after having a solid performance in 2025. Gold prices have rallied 30% in a year. The metal has been supported by geopolitical tensions, tariff concerns and continuous purchasing by central banks. Gold prices are currently trending above $4,330 per ounce.

AU’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, whereas CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have soared 181% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF Industries’ current-year earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating an 83% year-over-year surge. CF has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%. CF Industries’ shares have gained 21.4% in a year.



Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have jumped 90.5% in a year.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.