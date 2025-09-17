AU Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?

AngloGold Ashanti plc AU scaled a new 52-week high of $67.58 yesterday before ending the session at $65.60. The upside follows near-record metal prices.



AngloGold Ashanti currently has a market capitalization of $28.2 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

What’s Aiding AngloGold Ashanti's Stock?

Portfolio Optimization Efforts: In June 2025, AngloGold Ashanti inked a deal to sell its interest in Mineração Serra Grande mine (“MSG”) to Aura Minerals Inc. AngloGold Ashanti will sell Mineração Serra Grande S.A., the owner of the MSG mine, to Aura for a cash consideration of $76 million.



The MSG mine produced 80 thousand ounces of gold in 2024 and 86 thousand ounces in 2023. However, the mine remains one of AngloGold Ashanti's higher-cost and lower-production operations. The mine sale will enable AU to enhance its capital allocation focus and drive operating efficiencies.



The transaction excludes subsidiaries of Mineração Serra Grande S.A. that hold non-core assets, including properties. These assets will be retained by AngloGold Ashanti and transferred out of Mineração Serra Grande S.A. through a spin-off before closing.



In July 2025, AU inked a deal to acquire Augusta Gold. This move will boost AU’s footprint in the Beatty District of Nevada through the acquisition of the Reward and Bullfrog properties. These adjacent properties will add mineral resources.



The acquisition strengthens AngloGold Ashanti's position in a major U.S. gold district, enabling the company to undertake integrated development.



Solid Q2 Performance & Positive FY25 Guidance: AngloGold Ashanti posted adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, marking a surge of 108% from 60 cents in the prior-year quarter. AU reported revenues of $2.41 billion, up from the prior-year quarter’s $1.38 billion.



Gold production for 2025 is projected at 2.9-3.225 million ounces. This suggests year-over-year growth of 9-21%.



Near-Record Gold Prices: Gold prices are on a rally, aided by geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing and continuous purchasing by central banks. Backed by these factors, the yellow metal broke through the $3,700-per-ounce threshold for the first time in September 2025. Gold prices are currently at $3,666 per ounce, with investors awaiting the Fed’s guidance.

AU Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 150% in the past year compared with the industry’s 74.8% surge.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

