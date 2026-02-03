AU Small Finance Bank (BSE:540611) Price Target Increased by 15.83% to 1,047.52

The average one-year price target for AU Small Finance Bank (BSE:540611) has been revised to ₹ 1,047.52 / share. This is an increase of 15.83% from the prior estimate of ₹ 904.38 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 654.97 to a high of ₹ 1,309.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 962.95 / share.

AU Small Finance Bank Maintains 0.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.10%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in AU Small Finance Bank. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 25.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 540611 is 0.39%, an increase of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.32% to 67,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 21,014K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 18,730K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,259K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 540611 by 0.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,789K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 540611 by 6.36% over the last quarter.

WAINX - Wasatch Emerging India Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,686K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares , representing a decrease of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 540611 by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.