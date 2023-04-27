News & Insights

Markets

AU Optronics Q1 Revenues Down 2.8% Sequentially

April 27, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported Thursday that its revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were NT$51.19 billion, down by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter.

AUO's net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the first quarter was NT$10.91 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$1.42.

The total panel area shipment reached around 4.30 million square meters in the first quarter of 2023, down by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter and down by 29.0% year-over-year.

Looking into the second quarter, channel inventory is expected to return to a healthy level. As the industry has seen improvements in supply and demand, and panel prices have stabilized or rebounded, the company said its operations are expected to improve quarter by quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.