AU Optronics Posts Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported a third-quarter net loss attributable to owners of the company of NT$3.99 billion, with a basic loss per share of NT$0.41 compared to profit of NT$4.32 billion or NT$0.45 per share, prior year. Consolidated revenues were NT$70.05 billion, down from NT$81.04 billion, a year ago.

In the third quarter, large-sized panel shipments totaled around 28.67 million units. Shipments of small-and-medium-sized panels were around 35.60 million units.

Looking into the fourth quarter, AU Optronics expects the market imbalance will continue. During the slower season, the company intends to moderately adjust its utilization rate, and speed up development of new models for the coming year.

