AU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.93, changing hands as low as $19.91 per share. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently trading down about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.94 per share, with $30.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.99.

