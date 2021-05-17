AU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.27, changing hands as high as $24.86 per share. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.548 per share, with $38.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.