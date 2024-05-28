News & Insights

Au Gold Corp Expands Ponderosa Project Timeline

May 28, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Au Gold Corp (TSE:AUGC) has released an update.

Au Gold Corp has announced an extension on their option agreement for the Ponderosa project, which permits an additional three years for exploration on key claims in British Columbia. The company plans a cost-effective drill program to explore the Ponderosa Structural Corridor’s potential. In exchange for the extension, 150,000 shares will be issued to the claim optionor.

