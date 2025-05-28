AU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/30/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/30/25, AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/13/25. As a percentage of AU's recent stock price of $43.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.13 per share, with $46.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.89.

In Wednesday trading, AngloGold Ashanti plc shares are currently off about 2.1% on the day.

