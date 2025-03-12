AU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/14/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/25, AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.69, payable on 3/28/25. As a percentage of AU's recent stock price of $31.07, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when AU shares open for trading on 3/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $20.0452 per share, with $33.7653 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.05.

In Wednesday trading, AngloGold Ashanti plc shares are currently down about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.