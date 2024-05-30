aTyr Pharma Stockholders Endorse Leadership and Progress

aTyr Pharma (LIFE) has shared an update.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting, stockholders cast their votes on several key proposals, including the election of two Class III directors, ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm for the upcoming fiscal year, and approval of executive compensation, a stock plan amendment, and a measure to adjourn the meeting if necessary. All proposals passed with a majority of votes, reflecting stockholder confidence in the current direction and governance of the company. Additionally, the Company has made significant progress in its EFZO-FIT study for pulmonary sarcoidosis, with patient enrollment ongoing and completion expected by the second quarter of 2024.

