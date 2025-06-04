ATyr Pharma Reports Positive Interim Results From Phase 2 Study Of Efzofitimod In SSc-ILD Patients

(RTTNews) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) announced encouraging interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT trial, evaluating efzofitimod in patients with systemic sclerosis-related interstitial lung disease or SSc-ILD.

The interim analysis includes eight patients and shows early signs of clinical benefit, particularly in skin fibrosis outcomes.

According to the company, three out of four patients with diffuse SSc-ILD who were treated with efzofitimod showed a clinically meaningful improvement in the modified Rodnan Skin Score or mRSS, a key measure of skin involvement.

All treated patients showed either stable or improved mRSS at 12 weeks.

Additionally, early biomarker data showed potential reductions in inflammation and disease progression markers, including IFN-?, MCP-1, KL-6, and SP-D.

The drug was also reported to be generally safe and well tolerated, with no serious treatment-related adverse events.

The EFZO-CONNECT study is a 28-week, randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving patients with limited or diffuse SSc-ILD, aiming to enroll up to 25 patients.

The primary endpoint is lung function improvement at 24 weeks, with skin and systemic symptoms also being assessed.

Efzofitimod has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations in both the U.S. and EU for SSc, and is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis.

aTyr plans to release further updates upon completion of the full trial.

Currently, ATYR is trading at $5.32, down by 1.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.